2019 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper High intensity discharge headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Back-Up Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Sport steering wheel Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders 19" Alloy Rims Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Trunk/hatch auto-latch Rear cross traffic alert Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Blind Spot Indicator Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.