2019 Kia Sportage

22,350 KM

Details Description Features

$33,795

+ tax & licensing
$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo Demo/Leather/Panoramic Sunroof/NAV/Blind Spot/Heated and cooled seats/Android Auto Apple CarPlay

2019 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo Demo/Leather/Panoramic Sunroof/NAV/Blind Spot/Heated and cooled seats/Android Auto Apple CarPlay

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

22,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6376845
  • Stock #: 19687
  • VIN: KNDPRCA6XK7521228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Cherry [black]
  • Interior Colour Black W/perforated Leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19687
  • Mileage 22,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Demo 2019 Kia Sportage SX equipped with Intelligent AWD System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior with Heated seats, Heated side mirrors, and heated steering wheel, Air Cooled front seats, built in Navigation with also Android Auto and Apple Car play which allows you to display some major apps from your phone into the head unit such as Google map app, Smart Cruise Control, Intelligent Key with Push Start button and Smart power liftgate, Blind Spot indicator, and lane keep assist, Advance Forward collision avoidance assist, wireless phone charger, rear cross traffic alert with rear and front  Parking sensors and much more to list!



Call us today and book your test drive while this demo is available. 



Clear Car Proof with No Accidents. 





FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
19" Alloy Rims
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Rear cross traffic alert
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Blind Spot Indicator
Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

