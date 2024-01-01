Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>CERTIFIED 2019 KIA STINGER PREMIUM GT LINE AWD 2.0L Turbo GDI I-4</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Sedan, Gray color with Black Interior, 95,500Km, Gasoline Fuel Type, Automatic</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>ABS Brakes, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; background: white;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Heated Seat, Leather Seats, KEYLESS GO, POWER DRIVER SEAT</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; background: white;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span><span style=font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif;>POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOWS & MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; background: white;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span><span style=font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif;>SPOILER.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=background: white;><strong><span style=mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri Light; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif;>VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!</span><span style=font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm .2pt;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.  </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm .2pt;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm .2pt;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm .2pt;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>WARRANTY: ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm .2pt;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm .2pt;><span style=font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8</span></p>

95,500 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
GT-Line AWD

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
95,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAE25LA7K6044172

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,500 KM

CERTIFIED 2019 KIA STINGER PREMIUM GT LINE AWD 2.0L Turbo GDI I-4

Sedan, Gray color with Black Interior, 95,500Km, Gasoline Fuel Type, Automatic

ABS Brakes, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag

Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Heated Seat, Leather Seats, KEYLESS GO, POWER DRIVER SEAT

 POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOWS & MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL

 SPOILER.

 VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

 THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.  

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

 

WARRANTY: ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM

 

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

