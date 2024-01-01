$28,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Stinger
GT-Line AWD
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2019 KIA STINGER PREMIUM GT LINE AWD 2.0L Turbo GDI I-4
Sedan, Gray color with Black Interior, 95,500Km, Gasoline Fuel Type, Automatic
ABS Brakes, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Curtain Airbags, Driver Airbag
Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CarPlay, Heated Seat, Leather Seats, KEYLESS GO, POWER DRIVER SEAT
POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOWS & MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL
SPOILER.
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
WARRANTY: ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGINE / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 50/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED KM
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
