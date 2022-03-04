Menu
2019 Kia Stinger

23,450 KM

Details Description Features

$47,668

+ tax & licensing
$47,668

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 Kia Stinger

2019 Kia Stinger

GT

2019 Kia Stinger

GT

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$47,668

+ taxes & licensing

23,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8630615
  • Stock #: P2691A
  • VIN: KNAE55LC8K6044741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

