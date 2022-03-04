$47,668+ tax & licensing
$47,668
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Stinger
GT
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
23,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8630615
- Stock #: P2691A
- VIN: KNAE55LC8K6044741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 23,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Checked
Vehicle Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
