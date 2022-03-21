$498,990+ tax & licensing
$498,990
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lamborghini Huracan
2019 Lamborghini Huracan
Performante
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
8,786KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8684069
- Stock #: 12319
- VIN: zhwcd4zf9kla12319
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 8,786 KM
Vehicle Description
This Huracan Performante delivers a serious blow of 631 hp at 8,000 rpm and 443 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm.The Performante measures in with a total length of 177.4 inches and a width of 75.8 inches, growing to 88 inches when you include the wing mirrors. With a height of only 45.9 inches. The front track is 65.7 inches wide, and 63.8 in the rear - the Performante rolls on a stubby 103.2-inch wheelbase. Lamborghini's extensive use of lightweight materials such as carbon-composite and Aluminum has resulted in a car that's 88 pounds lighter than the standard car, and the official dry weight comes in at 3,047 pounds. With the lightweight V10 in the back, the weight distribution measures 43/57 % front to rear.
HST and Licensing will be extra
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Led Headlights
