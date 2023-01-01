2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$63,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10173960

10173960 Stock #: 12813

12813 VIN: SALWR2RK0KA852502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12813

Mileage 44,014 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Blind spot sensor Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Aluminum Spare Wheel Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 3.21 Axle Ratio Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Engine: 3.0L Td6 V6 Turbocharged Diesel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.