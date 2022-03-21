$84,900+ tax & licensing
$84,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Td6 HSE
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
32,126KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8869433
- Stock #: 819845
- VIN: salwr2rk8ka819845
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,126 KM
Vehicle Description
This range rover comes with a 3.0L TD6 Diesel Engine which produces 254 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. It has 22.7-gallon fuel tank capacity. Top speed of this range rover is 130 mph.
HST and Licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C
WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.
PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!
LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.
APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!
AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
