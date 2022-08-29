2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 9 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9279703

9279703 Stock #: 868808P

868808P VIN: SALWR2RU3KA868808

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 868808P

Mileage 49,990 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.