Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

49,990 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE MHEV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE MHEV

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9279703
  2. 9279703
  3. 9279703
  4. 9279703
  5. 9279703
  6. 9279703
  7. 9279703
  8. 9279703
  9. 9279703
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9279703
  • Stock #: 868808P
  • VIN: SALWR2RU3KA868808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 868808P
  • Mileage 49,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2022 Toyota Tundra S...
 16,144 KM
$62,888 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 51,497 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 70,018 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory