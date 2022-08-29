Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

51,195 KM

Details Description Features

$75,900

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

SPORT HSE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

51,195KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308845
  • Stock #: 839406
  • VIN: salwr2rk5ka839406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,195 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TD6

This range rover comes with a 3.0L TD6 Diesel Engine which produces 254 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. It has 22.7-gallon fuel tank capacity. Top speed of this range rover is 130 mph. It comes with 8-speed automatic transmission.
HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

