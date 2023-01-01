$68,995+ tax & licensing
$68,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Td6 HSE No Accident Meridian Ambient Light 21″ Wheels Cooled Seats
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
61,152KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9775585
- Stock #: 12212
- VIN: SALWR2RK3KA876048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Blending sport and utility like almost no other SUV, this Range Rover Sport is impressive in any configuration. This 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. Breadth of capability and driver focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 61,152 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 254HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.21 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
WIFI
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Engine: 3.0L Td6 V6 Turbocharged Diesel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
