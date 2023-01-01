$59,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R - Dynamic SE
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,998
- Listing ID: 9959369
- VIN: SALYL2ENXKA205017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Sytle, Triple Black With All The Toys, Proud Ontario Ownership According To Carfax History Report (Verified) Loacl Range Rover Store Trade - In. R-DYNAMIC SE 2.0 Litre Diesel Power, A Class Leading Fuel Cosumption.
Outstanding Shape & Almost Showroom Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.
Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.
We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
