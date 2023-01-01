$40,079+ tax & licensing
$40,079
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2019 Lexus ES 350
PREMIUM
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
56,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9638290
- Stock #: P2905
- VIN: JTHBZ1B17K2006944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,756 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2