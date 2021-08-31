2019 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
866-241-9066
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 CX-3 looks great and drives even better. Power to spare, great handling and lots of extras. AWD, leather heated seats, sunroof, navigation, heads up display, remote start and more. Come in today for a test drive you won't want to miss out.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4