2019 Mazda CX-3

58,191 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD, NAVIGATION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD, NAVIGATION, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

58,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7704901
  Stock #: 433675AP
  VIN: JM1DKFD73K0433675

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 58,191 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 CX-3 looks great and drives even better. Power to spare, great handling and lots of extras. AWD, leather heated seats, sunroof, navigation, heads up display, remote start and more. Come in today for a test drive you won't want to miss out.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

