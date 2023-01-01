$28,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-238-9888
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10465827
- Stock #: 31872A
- VIN: JM3KFACM3K1509094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go function, Smart Brake Support, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Distance Recognition Support System, Lane keep-Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Colour Multi-information Display, Leatherette trimmed upholstery with Grand Lux Suede, Automatic headlights levelling, Power rear liftgate, 6 speakers, Rearview camera (wide angle), Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, 7 colour touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Push Button Start and Much More...
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.
Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.