2019 Mazda CX-5

76,456 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 11368247
  2. 11368247
  3. 11368247
  4. 11368247
Used
76,456KM
VIN JM3KFACM2K0519766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-XXXX

905-238-9888

