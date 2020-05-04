Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$32,820

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,934KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959921
  • Stock #: 28918
  • VIN: JM3KFACM1K1586319
Exterior Colour
Sonic Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We are one of the GTAs highest volume dealerships with one of the largest Mazda inventorys in the market. We strive for Customer Excellence and making sure all of our customers are Completely Satisfied which is why we have one of the highest Ratings on Google, Dealer Rater, etc. We are also part of Dilawri group of companies and offer every customer whom purchases a car or services with us to take part of our Dilawri rewards program which is able to be used at any of our Dilawri stores. Please ask about the program when you are in so we can enroll you. Due to our high inventory and volume of sales we do work aggressively to make the right deal happen for you. Please give us a call or send an inquiry so we can make your purchase experience the best you have ever had! Mazda Cash Rebate shown above. Plus applicable taxes and licensing.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

