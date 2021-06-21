Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

19,434 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

905-896-6133

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature NAVI|ROOF|BOSE|COOLED SEATS

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature NAVI|ROOF|BOSE|COOLED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

905-896-6133

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

19,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7403735
  Stock #: APR10005
  VIN: JM3KFBEY6K0631766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road with this 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature that is here to impress you in every way. This luxury SUV is loaded with all the features, comfort, and technology you could ask for.



Finished in a gorgeous Sonic Silver Metallic exterior and complimented by a Caturra Brown Leather interior, youll be turning your head back every time you walk away. Under the hood, this CX-5 is powered by a 2.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six(6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system.



Stepping inside the luxurious cabin, this CX-5 comes equipped with air conditioning, dual-zone climate control, navigation, rearview camera, heated and vented seats, power-adjustable and memory seat, power sunroof, Bluetooth, cruise control, BOSE audio system, leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls and much more.



Hurry in and take home this 2019 Mazda CX-5!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today!



We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*



AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details!



Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

