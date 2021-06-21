+ taxes & licensing
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Take command of the road with this 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT that is here to impress you in every way. This entry level luxury SUV is loaded with all the features, comfort, and technology you could ask for. Finished in a gorgeous Snowflake White Pearl exterior and complimented by a Black Leather interior, youll be turning your head back every time you walk away. Under the hood, this CX-5 is powered by a 2.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six(6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system. Stepping inside the luxurious cabin, this CX-5 comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, navigation, rear view camera, heated and vented seats, power adjustable and memory seat, power sunroof, Bluetooth, cruise control, BOSE audio system, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. Hurry in and take home this 2019 Mazda CX-5!
