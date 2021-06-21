Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

24,975 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT|NAVIGATION|BACKUP CAM|SUNROOF|VENTED SEATS|AWD

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT|NAVIGATION|BACKUP CAM|SUNROOF|VENTED SEATS|AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7502832
  • Stock #: CTDR4680
  • VIN: JM3KFBDY1K0634317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,975 KM

Vehicle Description

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Take command of the road with this 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT that is here to impress you in every way. This entry level luxury SUV is loaded with all the features, comfort, and technology you could ask for. Finished in a gorgeous Snowflake White Pearl exterior and complimented by a Black Leather interior, youll be turning your head back every time you walk away. Under the hood, this CX-5 is powered by a 2.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six(6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system. Stepping inside the luxurious cabin, this CX-5 comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, navigation, rear view camera, heated and vented seats, power adjustable and memory seat, power sunroof, Bluetooth, cruise control, BOSE audio system, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. Hurry in and take home this 2019 Mazda CX-5!

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

