2019 Mazda CX-5

31,131 KM

Details Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,131KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,131 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

