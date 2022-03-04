2019 Mazda CX-5

$30,900 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 1 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,131 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.