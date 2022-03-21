Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

44,526 KM

Details Features

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

Signature

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 8819786
  2. 8819786
  3. 8819786
Contact Seller

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

44,526KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8819786
  • Stock #: P5847
  • VIN: JM3KFBEYXK0580398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,526 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 44,526 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 152,588 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 135,566 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory