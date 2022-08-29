$32,392+ tax & licensing
$32,392
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2019 Mazda CX-5
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$32,392
+ taxes & licensing
49,343KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9085033
- Stock #: 31426L
- VIN: JM3KFACM6K1559620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31426L
- Mileage 49,343 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
