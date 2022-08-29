Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

49,343 KM

Details Features

$32,392

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,392

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 9085033
  2. 9085033
  3. 9085033
Contact Seller

$32,392

+ taxes & licensing

49,343KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9085033
  • Stock #: 31426L
  • VIN: JM3KFACM6K1559620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31426L
  • Mileage 49,343 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS
 49,343 KM
$32,392 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 7,726 KM
$53,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 97,322 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory