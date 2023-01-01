2019 Mazda CX-9

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 1 2 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,127 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Top View Camera Back-Up Camera Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 20" Light Grey High Lustre Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 4 Seatback Storage Pockets 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 6-Way Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs) 65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.411 Axle Ratio 74 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY LASER CRUISE TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Premium audio system 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 360 degree camera WIFI AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, 10-way adjustable power driver's seat w/power lumbar support, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat w/power lumbar support and driver memory seat (2 memory settings) Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

