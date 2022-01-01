Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

26,179 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

GS LUXURY|AWD|LEATHER|BLINDSPOT ALERT|SUNROOF

GS LUXURY|AWD|LEATHER|BLINDSPOT ALERT|SUNROOF

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

26,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8080168
  • Stock #: APR9987
  • VIN: JM1BPBCM4K1146462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,179 KM

Vehicle Description

COLLISION MITIGATION, RCTA, LANE KEEP ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH START



Embrace the amount of sophistication that only belongs to this 2019 Mazda 3 GS! Offering exceptional performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency, the result is pure driving joy. Finished in a Snowflake White Pearl Exterior that is matched to a Black Leather Interior, this is one sharp Sedan. Under the hood, you will discover a 2.5L four(4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six(6) speed automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. Moving inside, this Mazda 3 comes equipped with air conditioning, dual zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, rearview camera, heated seats, power adjustable and memory seat, power windows, power locks, power sunroof, leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more. We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Mazda 3 will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! AutoPark is Ontario's largest used car dealer network. The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) ONTARIO's LARGEST with 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. Finance this vehicle from as low as 4.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! "[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]



The Humberview Group - 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores. 19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

