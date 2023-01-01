$34,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2019 Mercedes-Benz A
Class BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9473436
- Stock #: MB1049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,698 KM
Vehicle Description
Situate yourself at the top of the ranks with this beautiful 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220 that will turn heads.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Mercedes-Benzs 4Matic system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, wireless charging pad, backup camera, driver memory seat, push-button start, dual automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls with paddle shifters, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.