2019 Mercedes-Benz A

39,698 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Mercedes-Benz A

2019 Mercedes-Benz A

Class BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD

2019 Mercedes-Benz A

Class BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9473436
  Stock #: MB1049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Situate yourself at the top of the ranks with this beautiful 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220 that will turn heads.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a seven (7) speed automatic transmission layered with Mercedes-Benzs 4Matic system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, wireless charging pad, backup camera, driver memory seat, push-button start, dual automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls with paddle shifters, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

