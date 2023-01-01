Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,986

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Sports Tourer 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Sports Tourer 4MATIC

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 9816793
  2. 9816793
Contact Seller

$26,986

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816793
  • Stock #: 23P0882A
  • VIN: WDDMH4GBXKJ513249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RECENT ARRIVAL!

CARFAX CANADA NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS CARFAX CANADA ONE OWNER CARFAX CANADA LOW KILOMETER


2019 BROWN MERCEDES-BENZ B-CLASS B 250 SPORTS TOURER

VEHICLE PRICE AND FINANCE PAYMENTS INCLUDE OMVIC FEE AND FUEL. ERIN MILLS MITSUBISHI IS PROUD TO OFFER A SUPERIOR SELECTION OF TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES OF ALL MAKES. WE STOCK CARS, TRUCKS, SUV'S, SPORTS CARS, AND CROSSOVERS TO FIT EVERY BUDGET!! WE HAVE BEEN PROUDLY SERVING THE CITIES AND TOWNS OF KITCHENER, GUELPH, WATERLOO, HAMILTON, OAKVILLE, TORONTO, WINDSOR, LONDON, NIAGARA FALLS, CAMBRIDGE, ORILLIA, BRACEBRIDGE, BARRIE, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, SIMCOE, BURLINGTON, OTTAWA, SARNIA, PORT ELGIN, KINCARDINE, LISTOWEL, COLLINGWOOD, ARTHUR, WIARTON, BRANTFORD, ST. CATHARINES, NEWMARKET, STRATFORD, PETERBOROUGH, KINGSTON, SUDBURY, SAULT STE MARIE, WELLAND, OSHAWA, WHITBY, COBOURG, BELLEVILLE, TRENTON, PETAWAWA, NORTH BAY, HUNTSVILLE, GANANOQUE, BROCKVILLE, NAPANEE, ARNPRIOR, BANCROFT, OWEN SOUND, CHATHAM, ST. THOMAS, LEAMINGTON, MILTON, AJAX, PICKERING AND SURROUNDING AREAS SINCE 2009.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2004 Lexus SC 430
91,335 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 77,009 KM
$34,991 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Pathfind...
 18,698 KM
$57,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory