$26,986+ tax & licensing
$26,986
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Sports Tourer 4MATIC
$26,986
+ taxes & licensing
40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9816793
- Stock #: 23P0882A
- VIN: WDDMH4GBXKJ513249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX CANADA NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS CARFAX CANADA ONE OWNER CARFAX CANADA LOW KILOMETER
2019 BROWN MERCEDES-BENZ B-CLASS B 250 SPORTS TOURER
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
