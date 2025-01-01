Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300

127,936 KM

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300

C 300

12491419

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300

C 300

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,936KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,936 KM

Vehicle Description

🚘 For Sale: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC – LOADED | CERTIFIED | ONE OWNER! 🚘

Looking for a luxury Sedan that combines premium comfort, sporty performance, and timeless design? This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC delivers a smooth, confident ride with all the high-end features you expect from Mercedes-Benz.

🔹 Vehicle Highlights:

  • Model: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC

  • Mileage: 127,9361 km

  • Transmission: Automatic

  • Condition: Excellent

  • History: One Owner 

🔹 Premium Features:

✅ 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive – Confident traction in all conditions
✅ Turbocharged Performance – Smooth and responsive 2.0L engine
✅ Panoramic Sunroof – Open up your driving experience
✅ Leather Interior – Sophisticated and clean cabin
✅ Heated Front Seats – All-season luxury
✅ Navigation System – Built-in guidance wherever you go
✅ Premium Alloy Wheels – Sleek Mercedes-Benz styling
✅ Driver Assistance Features – Blind spot assist, parking sensors, and more

💲 Price: $24,500 + HST & Licensing
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected & safety certified

💰 Financing Options:

  • Same-Day Approvals

  • Low Interest Rates Available

  • All Credit Types Welcome

🔧 Extended Warranty Available
Up to 4 years of coverage on engine, transmission, drivetrain & electronics for worry-free driving.

🏆 Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?

  • OMVIC-Certified Dealership

  • 10+ Years of Customer Satisfaction

  • Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

📅 Schedule your test drive today – luxury meets value in this beautiful GLC!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

