2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$30,995

+ tax & licensing

49,851 KM

VIN WDDSJ4GB6KN718197

Used

White exterior, White interior, Coupe, Gasoline, All Wheel Drive, Automatic, 4-cylinder, 4-door, Stock # 14783A

Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ambient light, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Panoramic Roof, Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Push Button Start!

Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

49,851 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

Used
49,851KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB6KN718197

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14783A
  • Mileage 49,851 KM

Low Mileage, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ambient light, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Panoramic Roof, Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Push Button Start!


Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


A compact luxury sedan built with finesse and style that truly delivers on the promise of performance. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA holds the title for being one of the most stylish compact sedans to date. Its striking design and awe inspiring silhouette combined with the finely crafted interior and excellent on road dynamics make this CLA one of the best cars one can own. From its excellent power delivery to the comfortable and luxurious interior and the unique and almost bewitching design, this CLA is the true meaning of the MB slogan, Nothing but the Best.This low mileage coupe has just 49,851 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Keyless Start

Safety

Blind spot sensor

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor

Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

