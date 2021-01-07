Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

23,120 KM

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC|TEXT US|647.678.7778| NAVI|PANOROOF|XEON|BLINDSPOT|

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC|TEXT US|647.678.7778| NAVI|PANOROOF|XEON|BLINDSPOT|

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

23,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6391138
  • Stock #: MNGKN732369
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB2KN732369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MNGKN732369
  • Mileage 23,120 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUTUBE LINK FOR THIS CAR IS @ COMING SOON

-CLEAN CARFAX -PRE INSPECTED -  7 DAYS EXCHANGE POLICY GUARANTEED - FREE HOME DELIVERY* - OPEN 7 DAYS!


VISIT US AT PEELCARSALES.COM FOR FURTHER DETAILS.


Peel Car Care Maintenance Protection Plan(PCMP) AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!

Up to 2 years/Distance Of Up to 40000km

RENEW FOR ANOTHER 2 YEARS/40000KM*

* RENEW WARRANTY IF NO CLAIMS HAVE BEEN MADE IN THE FIRST 2 YEARS.

* FREE HOME DELIVERY BASED ON YOUR POSTAL CODE

***We must state this.... As Per Regulations: Certification and e-testing are available for $699. This vehicle is not certified not e-tested not drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable. This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the vehicle to your own mechanic.*** 

EXCHANGE POLICY: MAXIMUM 7 BUSINESS DAYS/300KM IF DEALER CAN NOT FIX ISSUE/CONCERN.(Dealer reserves the right to decline cash purchases (cash, bank draft, certified cheque, credit card payments in excess of $2,000) at its sole and exclusive discretion)
OUR ADDRESS: 2701 DERRY ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, ON, L4T1A2 (MAJOR INTERSECTION AIRPORT AND DERRY ROAD) LANDLINE : 905.678.0048

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

