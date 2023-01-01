2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$44,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 2 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10520073

10520073 Stock #: 13299F

13299F VIN: WDDZF4KB2KA516892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13299F

Mileage 54,254 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lamps Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Aluminum Front Windshield Trim Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Lane Departure Warning Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision prevention assist Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory Mechanical 180 Amp Alternator 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 66 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Ride Control Suspension 80-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel WIFI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor Live Traffic Engine: 2.0L Turbo I4 -inc: ECO start/stop, Style Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.