2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 300 4MATIC Burmester AMG Navigation Panoramic Roof
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
54,254KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10520073
- Stock #: 13299F
- VIN: WDDZF4KB2KA516892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,254 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
If the performance of the E-class isn't enough, the luxury sure will be. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The most advanced E-class ever, the 2019 E-class is about to forever change how people interact with their vehicles. Revolutionary technology lets your E-class gather data from other cars, the internet, and the world around it faster than you can realize you need it. If you need a car that has it all, then you need the E-class.This sedan has 54,254 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Bodyside Insert and Rocker Panel Extensions
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Aluminum Front Windshield Trim
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision prevention assist
Active Parking Assist Automated Parking Sensors
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Mechanical
180 Amp Alternator
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
WIFI
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Live Traffic
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I4 -inc: ECO start/stop,
Style Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
