2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10328244

10328244 Stock #: 323699

323699 VIN: WDCYC7HJXKX323699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 323699

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Safety ABS Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.