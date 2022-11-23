$218,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
45,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9381427
- Stock #: 304259
- VIN: wdcyc7hj8kx304259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Bangle Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Night Package, carbon fiber , comfort package, bull bar , Diamond Interior
FULL CAR IS XPEL PPF
This G63 is powered with an twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Engine is mated to an nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the all-wheel-drive system that prioritizes rear traction for better handling and acceleration. This
G63 comes with AMG-specific treatments such as suspension and transmission tuning. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 3.9 secs.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship
with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as
being like YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
