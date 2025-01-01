$24,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,321 KM
Vehicle Description
🚘 For Sale: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC – LOADED | CERTIFIED | ONE OWNER! 🚘
Looking for a luxury SUV that combines premium comfort, sporty performance, and timeless design? This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC delivers a smooth, confident ride with all the high-end features you expect from Mercedes-Benz.🔹 Vehicle Highlights:
Model: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC
Mileage: 82,321 km
Transmission: Automatic
Condition: Excellent
History: One Owner | Accident-Free
✅ 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive – Confident traction in all conditions
✅ Turbocharged Performance – Smooth and responsive 2.0L engine
✅ Panoramic Sunroof – Open up your driving experience
✅ Leather Interior – Sophisticated and clean cabin
✅ Heated Front Seats – All-season luxury
✅ Navigation System – Built-in guidance wherever you go
✅ Premium Alloy Wheels – Sleek Mercedes-Benz styling
✅ Driver Assistance Features – Blind spot assist, parking sensors, and more
💲 Price: $24,999 + HST & Licensing
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected & safety certified
Same-Day Approvals
Low Interest Rates Available
All Credit Types Welcome
🔧 Extended Warranty Available
Up to 4 years of coverage on engine, transmission, drivetrain & electronics for worry-free driving.
OMVIC-Certified Dealership
10+ Years of Customer Satisfaction
Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
📅 Schedule your test drive today – luxury meets value in this beautiful GLC!
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198