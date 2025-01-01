2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><strong>🚘 For Sale: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC – LOADED | CERTIFIED | ONE OWNER! 🚘</strong></p><p>Looking for a luxury SUV that combines premium comfort, sporty performance, and timeless design? This <strong>2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC</strong> delivers a smooth, confident ride with all the high-end features you expect from Mercedes-Benz.</p><hr /><h3>🔹 Vehicle Highlights:</h3><ul><li><p><strong>Model</strong>: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage</strong>: 82,321 km</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: Automatic</p></li><li><p><strong>Condition</strong>: Excellent</p></li><li><p><strong>History</strong>: One Owner | Accident-Free</p></li></ul><hr /><h3>🔹 Premium Features:</h3><p>✅ <strong>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</strong> – Confident traction in all conditions<br />✅ <strong>Turbocharged Performance</strong> – Smooth and responsive 2.0L engine<br />✅ <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> – Open up your driving experience<br />✅ <strong>Leather Interior</strong> – Sophisticated and clean cabin<br />✅ <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> – All-season luxury<br />✅ <strong>Navigation System</strong> – Built-in guidance wherever you go<br />✅ <strong>Premium Alloy Wheels</strong> – Sleek Mercedes-Benz styling<br />✅ <strong>Driver Assistance Features</strong> – Blind spot assist, parking sensors, and more</p><hr /><p>💲 <strong>Price</strong>: $24,999 + HST & Licensing<br />✅ <strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> – Fully inspected & safety certified</p><hr /><h3>💰 Financing Options:</h3><ul><li><p>Same-Day Approvals</p></li><li><p>Low Interest Rates Available</p></li><li><p>All Credit Types Welcome</p></li></ul><hr /><p>🔧 <strong>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br />Up to <strong>4 years of coverage</strong> on engine, transmission, drivetrain & electronics for worry-free driving.</p><hr /><h3>🏆 Why Buy From <strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong>?</h3><ul><li><p>OMVIC-Certified Dealership</p></li><li><p>10+ Years of Customer Satisfaction</p></li><li><p>Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles</p></li></ul><hr /><p>📍 <strong>Visit Us</strong>:<br /><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br />2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12<br />Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1</p><p>📞 <strong>Call or Text</strong>: 905-808-1198<br />🌐 <strong>Website</strong>: <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p>📅 <strong>Schedule your test drive today – luxury meets value in this beautiful GLC!</strong></p>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

82,321 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle
12491371

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1746479112570
  2. 1746479113040
  3. 1746479113539
  4. 1746479113982
  5. 1746479114468
  6. 1746479114929
  7. 1746479115433
  8. 1746479115862
  9. 1746479116298
  10. 1746479116737
  11. 1746479117188
  12. 1746479117666
  13. 1746479118125
  14. 1746479118555
  15. 1746479119020
  16. 1746479119499
  17. 1746479119966
  18. 1746479120400
  19. 1746479120860
  20. 1746479121398
  21. 1746479121869
  22. 1746479122310
  23. 1746479122850
  24. 1746479123326
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,321KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB2KV130539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,321 KM

Vehicle Description

 

🚘 For Sale: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC – LOADED | CERTIFIED | ONE OWNER! 🚘

Looking for a luxury SUV that combines premium comfort, sporty performance, and timeless design? This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC delivers a smooth, confident ride with all the high-end features you expect from Mercedes-Benz.

🔹 Vehicle Highlights:

  • Model: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC

  • Mileage: 82,321 km

  • Transmission: Automatic

  • Condition: Excellent

  • History: One Owner | Accident-Free

🔹 Premium Features:

✅ 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive – Confident traction in all conditions
✅ Turbocharged Performance – Smooth and responsive 2.0L engine
✅ Panoramic Sunroof – Open up your driving experience
✅ Leather Interior – Sophisticated and clean cabin
✅ Heated Front Seats – All-season luxury
✅ Navigation System – Built-in guidance wherever you go
✅ Premium Alloy Wheels – Sleek Mercedes-Benz styling
✅ Driver Assistance Features – Blind spot assist, parking sensors, and more

💲 Price: $24,999 + HST & Licensing
✅ Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected & safety certified

💰 Financing Options:

  • Same-Day Approvals

  • Low Interest Rates Available

  • All Credit Types Welcome

🔧 Extended Warranty Available
Up to 4 years of coverage on engine, transmission, drivetrain & electronics for worry-free driving.

🏆 Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?

  • OMVIC-Certified Dealership

  • 10+ Years of Customer Satisfaction

  • Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

📅 Schedule your test drive today – luxury meets value in this beautiful GLC!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 188,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla SE 163,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 LUX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Lexus RX 350 LUX 275,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class