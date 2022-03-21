$47,978+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,978
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC SUV
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$47,978
+ taxes & licensing
45,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8735858
- Stock #: 174411
- VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV174411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 174411
- Mileage 45,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Package, Sport Package, LED Lighting System, Black Fabric Roof Liner. Safety Checked
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2