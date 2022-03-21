Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

45,401 KM

Details Description Features

$47,978

+ tax & licensing
$47,978

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC SUV

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$47,978

+ taxes & licensing

45,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8735858
  • Stock #: 174411
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB9KV174411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 174411
  • Mileage 45,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Package, Sport Package, LED Lighting System, Black Fabric Roof Liner. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

