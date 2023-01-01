2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 3 0 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9842312

9842312 Stock #: 12211

12211 VIN: WDC0G4KB2KV132341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12211

Mileage 85,304 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Blind spot sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist 360 degree camera AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.