2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 3 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9706798

9706798 Stock #: 12155

12155 VIN: WDCTG4GBXKJ542074

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12155

Mileage 52,376 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Blind spot sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Liftgate Interior Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.