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<span>Turn heads in this stunning </span><strong>2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe, finished in a sleek Grey exterior</strong><span><strong> with AMG-inspired styling and coupe-like elegance.</strong> Blending luxury, sporty performance, and everyday practicality, this high-performance SUV coupe offers a premium driving experience with unmistakable AMG presence.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><strong>3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine producing 385 horsepower, paired with a 9-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</strong><span><strong>,</strong> this </span><span>GLC 43 Coupe</span><span> delivers thrilling acceleration and confident handling in all conditions. With </span><span>222,388 KM</span><span>, this vehicle has been exceptionally maintained and remains a standout luxury performance SUV.</span> <span>Factory Options & Features:</span><span> • AMG Performance Exhaust System • AMG Styling Package • Panoramic Sunroof • Heated Front Seats • Burmester Premium Sound System • Navigation System • 360° Camera • Blind Spot Monitoring • Lane Keep Assist • Ambient Interior Lighting • Keyless GO & Push Button Start • Premium LED Headlights</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC

222,388 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43

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14201495

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14201495
  2. 14201495
  3. 14201495
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Used
222,388KM
VIN WDC0J6EB9KF607535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads in this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe, finished in a sleek Grey exterior with AMG-inspired styling and coupe-like elegance. Blending luxury, sporty performance, and everyday practicality, this high-performance SUV coupe offers a premium driving experience with unmistakable AMG presence.






Powered by a 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine producing 385 horsepower, paired with a 9-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, this GLC 43 Coupe delivers thrilling acceleration and confident handling in all conditions. With 222,388 KM, this vehicle has been exceptionally maintained and remains a standout luxury performance SUV.




Factory Options & Features:

• AMG Performance Exhaust System

• AMG Styling Package

• Panoramic Sunroof

• Heated Front Seats

• Burmester Premium Sound System

• Navigation System

• 360° Camera

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Lane Keep Assist

• Ambient Interior Lighting

• Keyless GO & Push Button Start

• Premium LED Headlights







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC