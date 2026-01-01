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2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC
AMG GLC 43
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC
AMG GLC 43
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
222,388KM
VIN WDC0J6EB9KF607535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads in this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG Coupe, finished in a sleek Grey exterior with AMG-inspired styling and coupe-like elegance. Blending luxury, sporty performance, and everyday practicality, this high-performance SUV coupe offers a premium driving experience with unmistakable AMG presence.
Powered by a 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine producing 385 horsepower, paired with a 9-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, this GLC 43 Coupe delivers thrilling acceleration and confident handling in all conditions. With 222,388 KM, this vehicle has been exceptionally maintained and remains a standout luxury performance SUV.
Factory Options & Features:
• AMG Performance Exhaust System
• AMG Styling Package
• Panoramic Sunroof
• Heated Front Seats
• Burmester Premium Sound System
• Navigation System
• 360° Camera
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Lane Keep Assist
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Keyless GO & Push Button Start
• Premium LED Headlights
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 3.0L Bi-Turbo V6 engine producing 385 horsepower, paired with a 9-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic transmission and 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive, this GLC 43 Coupe delivers thrilling acceleration and confident handling in all conditions. With 222,388 KM, this vehicle has been exceptionally maintained and remains a standout luxury performance SUV.
Factory Options & Features:
• AMG Performance Exhaust System
• AMG Styling Package
• Panoramic Sunroof
• Heated Front Seats
• Burmester Premium Sound System
• Navigation System
• 360° Camera
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Lane Keep Assist
• Ambient Interior Lighting
• Keyless GO & Push Button Start
• Premium LED Headlights
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC