2019 MINI 3 Door

35,488 KM

Details Description Features

$28,068

+ tax & licensing
$28,068

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 MINI 3 Door

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper 3 Door

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper 3 Door

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$28,068

+ taxes & licensing

35,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8067031
  • Stock #: H32106
  • VIN: WMWXP5C56K2H32106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,488 KM

Vehicle Description

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k, Premier+, 16inch Victory Spoke Blk RFT, Automatic Transmission, Black Roof and Mirror Caps, Sport Seats, Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic Paint w/ ZBA, ZBB, or ZBC. Safety Checked

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

