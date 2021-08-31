2019 MINI 3 Door

$28,068 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 4 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8067031

8067031 Stock #: H32106

H32106 VIN: WMWXP5C56K2H32106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 35,488 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.