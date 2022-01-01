Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

36,756 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

36,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8085955
  • Stock #: U2737

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,756 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone and great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

