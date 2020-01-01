Menu
2019 Nissan Micra

45,480 KM

$12,691

+ tax & licensing
$12,691

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Hyundai

1-888-668-5069

2019 Nissan Micra

2019 Nissan Micra

Hatch

2019 Nissan Micra

Hatch

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

1-888-668-5069

$12,691

+ taxes & licensing

45,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6286797
  Stock #: RU2498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RU2498
  • Mileage 45,480 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a great vehicle for anyone. The fuel efficiency makes it great for daily commuters, the safety features makes it great for families, the spacious interior and cargo space make it great for road trips and the convenience features make every ride a good one. To top things off, it's in great condition and priced at fair market value.Carfax Included. Cash price advertised. Vehicle is a *FORMER daily RENTAL*. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and contact our Product Advisors for an appointment. The new 401 Dixie Hyundai, home to your IDEAL vehicle purchase experience.For more information visit us today:401 Dixie Hyundai,1800 Toyo Circle,Mississauga, ON,L4W 0E7.(289)-593-0200www.401dixiehyundai.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

401 Dixie Hyundai

401 Dixie Hyundai

1800 Toyo Cir, Mississauga, ON L4W 0E7

