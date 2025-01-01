Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p> </p><p>CERTIFIED, ONLY 104,000 KM, STANDARD ROOF NV 3500, V8 Fully equipped and ready for work with shelves, divider, rear camera, navigation, bluetooth and power seats.</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,CRUISE CONTROL, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE. Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2019 Nissan NV 3500

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan NV 3500

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, REG ROOF, V8, NAVI, REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12418641

2019 Nissan NV 3500

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, REG ROOF, V8, NAVI, REAR CAMERA

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1744823698
  2. 1744823713
  3. 1744823701
  4. 1744823710
  5. 1744823701
  6. 1744823705
  7. 1744823710
  8. 1744823708
  9. 1744823709
  10. 1744823712
  11. 1744823712
  12. 1744823709
  13. 1744823713
  14. 1744823710
  15. 1744823713
  16. 1744823713
  17. 1744823712
  18. 1744823711
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

 

CERTIFIED, ONLY 104,000 KM, STANDARD ROOF NV 3500, V8 Fully equipped and ready for work with shelves, divider, rear camera, navigation, bluetooth and power seats.

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,CRUISE CONTROL, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE. Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2017 Toyota Tundra CERTIFIED, REGULAR CAB, 8 FEET BOX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Toyota Tundra CERTIFIED, REGULAR CAB, 8 FEET BOX 169,000 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge CERTIFIED, SEL, AWD, NAVI, LANE KEEP ASSIST,HEATED for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Edge CERTIFIED, SEL, AWD, NAVI, LANE KEEP ASSIST,HEATED 204,000 KM $14,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTE 109,000 KM $19,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan NV 3500