2019 Nissan NV200

98,902 KM

Details

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

SV Navigation/Camera/Parking Sensors

SV Navigation/Camera/Parking Sensors

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

98,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8931220
  • Stock #: 6630
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN3KK707311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,902 KM

Vehicle Description

*888-856-3052* SV Camera, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, 4 Cylinder,
Automatic, Cargo Van, Keyless Entry,
All Power, A/C and more *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN
WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available.
OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving
the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned
vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No
payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period, terms up to
84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are
subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing
only.We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating,
all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE
DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2016 2018 2020
2017 Work Van, Cargo Van Dodge RAM C/V Ford Transit Sprinter Van. Price
plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more detail. Special
sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on
approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of
payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package

