$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium Tech Pearl White Leather / Sunroof / Push Start
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium Tech Pearl White Leather / Sunroof / Push Start
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,576KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM8KC633331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7686
- Mileage 126,576 KM
Vehicle Description
SL Premium Tech 4WD | 7 Passenger | 3rd Row Seating | Leather | Sunroof | Tri Zone Climate | Memory Seats | Navigation | Reverse Camera | Push Start | Remote Start | Heated Seats (Front and Rear) | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | and more!
TAGS: 2020 2021 2018 2017 S SV SL Nissan Murano Kicks Rogue Qashqai Subaru Crosstrek Outback Mitsubishi Outlander RVR Toyota Rav4 CHR 4Runner Kia Sportage Seltos Sorento Hyundai Tucson Santa Fe Honda CR-V HR-V Pilot Passport Chevrolet Equinox Trax Volkswagen Taos Tiguan Atlas Mazda CX-30 CX-3 CX-50 CX-5
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
2019 Nissan Pathfinder