2019 Nissan Qashqai

50,574 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468805
  • Stock #: 330072AP
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6KW330072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,574 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

