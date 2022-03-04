$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2019 Nissan Qashqai
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8468805
- Stock #: 330072AP
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR6KW330072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,574 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4