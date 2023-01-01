Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

98,423 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

No Accident Blindspot Carplay Heated seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

No Accident Blindspot Carplay Heated seats

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 10042422
  2. 10042422
  3. 10042422
  4. 10042422
  5. 10042422
  6. 10042422
  7. 10042422
  8. 10042422
  9. 10042422
  10. 10042422
  11. 10042422
  12. 10042422
  13. 10042422
  14. 10042422
  15. 10042422
  16. 10042422
  17. 10042422
  18. 10042422
  19. 10042422
  20. 10042422
  21. 10042422
  22. 10042422
  23. 10042422
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10042422
  • Stock #: 12580F
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2KC805069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Keyless Entry, Brake Assist, and Blindspot Monitoring!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.


This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 98,423 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/



SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 132,804 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 57,619 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue No...
 98,423 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory