2019 Nissan Rogue

84,578 KM

Details

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Leather/Sunroof/Power Hatch

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Leather/Sunroof/Power Hatch

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

84,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150149
  • Stock #: 6986
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC776466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6986
  • Mileage 84,578 KM

Vehicle Description

SL AWD, 360 Backup Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Hatch Door, Alloys, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2018 2016 2020 Nissan Juke Nissan Qashqai Honda HRV HR-V Toyota Rav4 Rav 4 Subaru Forester Crosstrek 2.5L Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Honda Civic Honda Accord Mazda3. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Birds Eye View Camera

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
