$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD Leather/Sunroof/Power Hatch
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
84,578KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10150149
- Stock #: 6986
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV4KC776466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,578 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Birds Eye View Camera
