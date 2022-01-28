2019 Nissan Rogue

Sale $31,995 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8168101

8168101 Stock #: JSH834307

JSH834307 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5KC834307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JSH834307

Mileage 57,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.