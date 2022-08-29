Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

73,971 KM

Details Features

$25,885

+ tax & licensing
$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

S

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

73,971KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094243
  • Stock #: 31418L
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT9KC708238

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

