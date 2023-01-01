Menu
2019 Nissan Sentra

79,129 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV Sunroof/Alloys/Camera/Heated Seats

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV Sunroof/Alloys/Camera/Heated Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10372335
  • Stock #: 7034
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4KY354380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7034
  • Mileage 79,129 KM

Vehicle Description

SV Model, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Push Start, Heated seats, Bluetooth, All Power, Cruise, Keyless Entry, Carplay and Andriod Auto and More, CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2022 2017 2020 Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Toyota Yaris, Nissan Altima Versa Micra Honda Civic HYUNDAI ELANTRA SONATA KIA SOUL model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Sunroof

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

