2019 Nissan Sentra

15,291 KM

Details Description Features

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 Nissan Sentra

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV ONE OWNER SUNROOF

2019 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV ONE OWNER SUNROOF

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

15,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10482999
  • Stock #: P3044
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7KY281535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,291 KM

Vehicle Description

CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth.

Recent Arrival!


2019 Super Black Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV

2019 Super Black Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

