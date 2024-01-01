$16,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV Pearl White Dual Climate /Push Start /Heated Seats / Carplay/Android
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV Pearl White Dual Climate /Push Start /Heated Seats / Carplay/Android
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
81,620KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1AB7AP9KY286318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,620 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SV Model | Backup Camera | Push Start | Heated seats | Bluetooth | All Power | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry | Carplay and Android Auto | Dual Climate Control | Telescopic Steering | and More, CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. Previous Daily Rental TAGS: 2018 2020 2017 2021 Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Toyota Yaris, Nissan Altima Versa Maxima Micra Honda Civic Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Soul Mazda3 Mazda2 Mazda6 Mitsubishi Lancer Subaru Impreza Legacy Chevy Malibu Cruze Impala Ford Focus Fiesta Taurus Fusion model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Pass through rear seat
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2021 Honda Civic LX Pearl White Carplay Android/Heated Seats/Honda Sensing 80,609 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sport TOURING / Leather / Navi / Push Start / FULLY LOADED 77,969 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV Pearl White Dual Climate /Push Start /Heated Seats / Carplay/Android 81,620 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2019 Nissan Sentra