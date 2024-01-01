Menu
2019 Nissan Sentra

81,620 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
SV Pearl White Dual Climate /Push Start /Heated Seats / Carplay/Android

SV Pearl White Dual Climate /Push Start /Heated Seats / Carplay/Android

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

81,620KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP9KY286318

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,620 KM

SV Model | Backup Camera | Push Start | Heated seats | Bluetooth | All Power | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry | Carplay and Android Auto | Dual Climate Control | Telescopic Steering | and More, CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. Previous Daily Rental TAGS: 2018 2020 2017 2021 Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Toyota Yaris, Nissan Altima Versa Maxima Micra Honda Civic Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Soul Mazda3 Mazda2 Mazda6 Mitsubishi Lancer Subaru Impreza Legacy Chevy Malibu Cruze Impala Ford Focus Fiesta Taurus Fusion model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Pass through rear seat
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-XXXX

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
2019 Nissan Sentra