$335,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Porsche 911
GT3 RS
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$335,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,000KM
VIN WP0AF2A99KS164480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lizard Green
- Interior Colour Black/Lizard Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS
Leather/Alcantara® Interior in Black/Lizard Green
Lizard Green
Weissach Package
Door Handles in High Gloss Black
Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiber
Front Axle Lift System
Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger Extended Range Fuel Tank, 23.7 gal
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB)
Wheels Painted in Satin Black with Outer Lip in Lizard Green
Smoking Package
Floor Mats
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
Fire Extinguisher
Air Vent Slats Painted and Air Vent Surrounds in Leather Instrument Dials in White
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
Steering Wheel with 12 O'Clock Marker in Lizard Green Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated
BOSE® Surround Sound System
LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Light Design Package
Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor HomeLink® (programmable garage door opener)
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
