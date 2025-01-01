Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS Leather/Alcantara® Interior in Black/Lizard Green Lizard Green Weissach Package Door Handles in High Gloss Black Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiber Front Axle Lift System Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger Extended Range Fuel Tank, 23.7 gal Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) Wheels Painted in Satin Black with Outer Lip in Lizard Green Smoking Package Floor Mats Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell Fire Extinguisher Air Vent Slats Painted and Air Vent Surrounds in Leather Instrument Dials in White Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White Steering Wheel with 12 OClock Marker in Lizard Green Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated BOSE® Surround Sound System LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) Light Design Package Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor HomeLink® (programmable garage door opener) HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2019 Porsche 911

7,000 KM

Details Description

$335,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Porsche 911

GT3 RS

Watch This Vehicle
12620085

2019 Porsche 911

GT3 RS

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12620085
  2. 12620085
Contact Seller

$335,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
7,000KM
VIN WP0AF2A99KS164480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lizard Green
  • Interior Colour Black/Lizard Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 7,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS

Leather/Alcantara® Interior in Black/Lizard Green

Lizard Green

Weissach Package

Door Handles in High Gloss Black

Window Triangle Trim in Carbon Fiber

Front Axle Lift System

Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger Extended Range Fuel Tank, 23.7 gal

Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB)

Wheels Painted in Satin Black with Outer Lip in Lizard Green

Smoking Package

Floor Mats

Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell

Fire Extinguisher

Air Vent Slats Painted and Air Vent Surrounds in Leather Instrument Dials in White

Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White

Steering Wheel with 12 O'Clock Marker in Lizard Green Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated

BOSE® Surround Sound System

LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)

Light Design Package

Auto-Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor HomeLink® (programmable garage door opener)

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla XSE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla XSE 28,218 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 61,968 KM $36,688 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS 34,509 KM $23,788 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$335,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2019 Porsche 911